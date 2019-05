MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have closed exit ramps from Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Millbury following a crash Thursday morning.

It appears a trailer carrying two cars rolled over near exit 10A around 8:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic Exit 10A ramps from I-90 EB and W/B in #Millbury closed due to crash. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/B6tKiRLUXJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 2, 2019

