MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police temporarily closed exit ramps from Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Millbury following a crash Thursday morning.

It appears a trailer carrying two cars rolled over near exit 10A around 8:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The ramps reopened around 10 a.m.

