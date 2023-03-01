STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic has been shut down on a roadway off I-93 in Stoneham after a crash took down multiple utility poles and left wires on top of several vehicles.
Emergency crews were on scene at Montvale Avenue at Ledgewood Drive Wednesday morning following the crash, which appeared to involve a tractor-trailer.
According to the MassDOT, the “multi-vehicle crash” led to the exit 27 ramp off I-93 NB being closed as first responders surveyed the damage.
Details on whether anyone was injured have not yet been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)