STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic has been shut down on a roadway off I-93 in Stoneham after a crash took down multiple utility poles and left wires on top of several vehicles.

Breaking: Montvale Ave at Ledgewood Drive in Stoneham closed to traffic with multiple utility poles down and wires on top of several vehicles #7News pic.twitter.com/4qFDHAWXbU — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 1, 2023

Emergency crews were on scene at Montvale Avenue at Ledgewood Drive Wednesday morning following the crash, which appeared to involve a tractor-trailer.

According to the MassDOT, the “multi-vehicle crash” led to the exit 27 ramp off I-93 NB being closed as first responders surveyed the damage.

Details on whether anyone was injured have not yet been released.

Multi-vehicle crash with pole/wires down in #Stoneham on I-93-NB at exit 27, Montvale Ave. The exit 27 ramp is currently closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 1, 2023

