MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes of I-93 in Medford have reopened after a serious crash early Friday morning.

Part of I-93 south in Medford was previously shut down due to a single-car crash that left the driver with life-threatening injuries, State Police said. Officials said the driver crashed into a guardrail near Roosevelt Circle early Friday morning. Firefighters used rescue equipment to free the man from the car and a medical helicopter was called to fly the victim to the hospital.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

