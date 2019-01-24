I-93 in Quincy reopens after disabled tractor-trailer blocked all lanes

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 93 in Quincy was shut down due to a disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking all lanes, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway around 4 p.m. found a tractor-trailer that was sprawled across all lanes of traffic, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic was redirected to the Furnace Brook Parkway exit. The breakdown and HOV lanes were the only two lanes open for travel.

All lanes have since reopened and the tractor-trailer was removed, police say.

Motorists should expect long traffic delays through the evening commute.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

#MAtraffic Route 93 N/B #Quincy TT has been removed scene clear. All lanes open. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 24, 2019

#MAtraffic Route 93 N/B #Quincy HOV entrance Tractor trailer disabled across all northbound lanes on RT 93. Breakdown lane and HOV lane open for travel. Traffic will be redirected to the Furnace Brook Parkway exit/rotary Traffic will be impacted, expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)