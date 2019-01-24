I-93 in Quincy shut down due to disabled tractor-trailer blocking all lanes

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 93 in Quincy is shut down due to a disabled tractor-trailer that is blocking all lanes, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway around 4 p.m. found a tractor-trailer that was sprawled across all lanes of traffic, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic is being redirected to the Furnace Brook Parkway exit. The breakdown and HOV lanes are open for travel.

Motorists should expect long traffic delays through the evening commute.

No injuries were reported.

