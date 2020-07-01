I-93 north closed within Franconia Notch after tractor-trailer smashes through about 300 feet of guardrail

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Interstate 93 northbound is closed within Franconia Notch in New Hampshire after a tractor-trailer smashed through part of a guardrail on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the highway just before 6 a.m. found a 2016 Kenworth truck had damaged about 300 feet of the center guardrail, according to state police.

There were no injuries reported and no other vehicles involved.

The cause of the crash appears to be operator fatigue, state police said.

The Franconia Fire Department and NH Department of Environmental Services arrived at the scene to assist with a fuel and oil spill as a result of the crash.

The northbound lane has been closed and traffic is being diverted through the Boise Rock rest area until the tractor-trailer is removed and a temporary divider can be installed.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as state police say the northbound lane will be likely be closed for the rest of the day.

