MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Interstate 93 northbound in Manchester is shut down due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer, snarling the Monday morning commute.

The accident happened at mile marker 17.4 just north of the Londonderry town line.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest traffic updates.

Traffic Alert: I-93 northbound is fully closed in Manchester at mile marker 17.4 just north of the Londonderry town line due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) June 18, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)