BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-ramp connecting Interstate 93 northbound to Morrissey Boulevard closed Monday due to flooding in Boston.

The Exit 14 off-ramp has been shut down, the Department of Transportation announced just before noon.

The boulevard is also closed in both directions at Freeport Street.

No additional information has been released.

ADVISORY: I-93 NB, exit 14 off-ramp to Morrissey Blvd. is closed to due to road flooding in area. Road closed in both directions at Freeport. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 14, 2020

