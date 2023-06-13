MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is once again flowing on Interstate 93 southbound after authorities were called in to investigate a death on the highway Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers originally responded to a stretch of I-93 south of Exit 21 around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a dead body had been found.

Right travel lanes on I-93 south were temporarily closed and traffic was backed up for miles as a death investigation got underway before the scene was cleared by 9:15 a.m.

An MSP spokesperson later stated in an update that, based on collected evidence, authorities concluded the adult male victim found had “intentionally jumped from the overpass onto I-93 below, where he was struck by at least one, and likely more than one, vehicle.”

“Barring any unforeseen developments, no further updates are expected,” the spokesperson said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)