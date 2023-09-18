WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover closed multiple travel lanes on Interstate 93 in Wilmington on Monday, impacting the morning commute for hours.

Drivers were diverted around the crash, causing lengthy delays on both I-93 and on Route 495 after the incident created miles-long backups, as well as delays of more than two hours.

At one point, around 6:30 a.m., all southbound lanes were closed to traffic, with the MassDOT indicating backups were as long as nine miles.

Following the arrival of heavy towing equipment, authorities said the scene was cleared and all lanes were back open to traffic by 9:30 a.m.

Details on any injuries have not yet been released.

Update: it may take several hours for all southbound lanes to reopen https://t.co/kk1mzUxq0d — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 18, 2023

