PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike Authority say signs with real-time traffic conditions are going to be ready in time for the summer travel season.

MaineDOT officials said some of the 10 signs that are being installed along I-95 and I-295 will alert motorists to how long it’ll take to reach certain destinations.

Others will alert motorists which route — I-95 or I-295 — is faster based on traffic conditions.

MaineDOT officials said the installation of the signs is nearly complete and they will be tested before being put into full use.

