PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - Officials have reopened Interstate 95 near exit 3 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire after power lines fell across both sides of the highway Thursday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed the wires lying low across the highway.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours, but traffic is now getting by OK in the north and southbound lanes.

Heavy snow brought down power lines across New Hampshire and Massachusetts, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

