PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The ramp from Route 128 north to Interstate 95 north in Peabody has reopened after thousands of gallons of liquid asphalt leaked from a tanker truck that rolled over on Sunday afternoon.

Crews placed sand around the asphalt and waited for it to harden before they shoveled the mess away, allowing the ramp to reopen around midnight, state police said.

The tanker truck had spilled as much as 2,000 gallons of liquid on the ramp after it rolled over.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

