WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has prompted state police to close two Interstate 95 ramps in Weston Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer rolled over on the ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 30, spilling what appeared to be gravel.

State police say this ramp is closed along with the ramp from Route 30 to I-95 southbound.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

No additional information has been released.

#MAtraffic Troopers on scene with a tractor trailer roll over 95 SB to RT 30 in #Weston. @Weston_Fire on scene with @MassDot. The ramp is closed along with RT 30 to 95 SB ramp. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/eQraK1b4Mf — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2021

