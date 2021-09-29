(WHDH) — A 6-year-old boy who refused to take his mask off for his school picture is getting a large reward for following the rules.

Mason Peoples had sat down in front of the camera to get his picture taken when the photographer told him he could take off his mask, Mason’s mother, Nicole, wrote on Facebook.

Mason informed the photographer that “My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.”

The photographer went on to say that it would be OK to take the mask off for the picture but Mason insisted that he keep it on.

“My mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on,” Mason said. “I always listen to my mom!”

His mom created a GoFundMe account after saying that many people had reached out asking if they could send money for gifts, ice cream, or Mason’s college as a reward.

Nicole Peoples initially sought out to raise $7 but the GoFundMe account ended up collecting more than $24,000.

