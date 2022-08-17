BOSTON (WHDH) - Ujjall Saud escaped with minor injuries after a piece of equipment from a construction site fell through the rook of his car.

According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”

The Saugus man said he has stitches on his nose, a headache and pains in his neck, shoulder and back.

Saud was at the wheel of his car when the curtainwall fell, landing on the passenger side. According to one of Saud’s friends, Saud often drives one of his co-workers in with him to their job at the Postal Service.

“They usually travel two person, thank god there was no one today,” said the friend.

Saud said he was stopped at a red light, and when the light turned green, he felt his entire car shake and an explosion of glass.

“I thought something hit my car in the back,” said Saud. “My car mirror is broken. Everything is broken.”

The construction company shared that they are working with OSHA, city officials and trade partners to investigate the cause of the incident.

The OSHA investigator on the scene focused on an object laying on the ground with two spikes sticking out of it.

The Summer Street construction project was shut down “out of an abundance of caution”, according to Suffolk Construction.

“I am feeling lucky. I thought I was reborn. I have another life,” said Saud.

In early May, Suffolk temporarily halted all of its Boston construction projects after a demolition accident in the South End that injured three workers at the old Edison Power Plant.

Boston has also issued a stop work order toward Suffolk Construction. Mayor Michelle Wu also expressed her concern over the safety of construction projects and will hold a meeting Thursday with unions and contractors.

The building, 400 Summer Street, is a $235 million, 16 story lab space that will be home to a genomics testing firm, as well as retail shops on first floor.

