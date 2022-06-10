MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton Academy senior Jake Thibeault was greeted by a loud round of applause as he stood from his wheelchair and made his way across the graduation stage Friday.

Thibeault suffered a spinal cord injury leaving him partially paralyzed during the start of his senior hockey season last September. A doctor said he would never walk again.

Earlier this year, while working with a team at Spaulding Rehab, Jake told 7News that he is determined to walk again.

“There has only been one doctor who told me that and, you know, obviously no one knows what is going to happen. I don’t, the doctors don’t, my parents don’t,” said Thibeault. “I simply said that I am going to fight when he said that and I have stuck to it to this day. I am going to prove him wrong.”

Thibeault’s family said that his graduation walk is a meaningful moment for them after a very long road and a positive sign in his recovery.

