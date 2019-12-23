‘I am not lost’: Good Samaritan leaves jackets in park to help those in need keep warm

(WHDH) — Police in Butler County, Pennsylvania, are praising a good Samaritan who recently left several jackets in a local park to help those in need keep warm this winter.

The good Samaritan placed the jackets in the area of Berwind Wayside Park, according to the Adams Township Police Department. One had a note attached that read, “I am not lost. If you are in need, please take on to keep warm!”

The department is urging anyone in need to take advantage of the selfless act of kindness.

“We do not know who placed the jackets at the park, but this was an act of kindness and is great for the community,” the Adams Township Police Department said in a Facebook post. “If you know a child in need of a jacket, please let their parents or guardians know.”

