BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brazilian mother held her 9-year-old son extra close this past weekend after being separated for over a month.

During an emergency hearing in federal court, the government released the boy, identified as A.R., who was detained in a Texas facility for 44 days.

The mother, identified as W.R., reunited with her son in Boston Saturday at Logan International Airport.

“Words cannot describe the emotions I am feeling. I feel like I am born again. I am overjoyed,” W.R. said during a press conference Monday morning. “I should have never been separated from my son. Family unity is sacred. I prayed hoping for justice. I want to put this nightmare behind me. I want to focus on creating a safe and nurturing home for my traumatized son.”

W.R. added that she still worries about the other children separated from their mothers, especially those who do not have access to lawyers.

