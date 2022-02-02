A day after Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, his longtime head coach broke his silence.

Bill Belichick delivered some high praise in a thoughtfully-worded statement on the Patriot’s Twitter page Wednesday night.

Tom Brady responded with a post saying, “Thank You Patriots Nation I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

Read Belichick’s full message below:

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. He consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)