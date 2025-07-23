WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester City Councilor Etel Haxhia appeared in district court in that city Wednesday morning accused of assaulting police while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tried to make an arrest on Eureka Street on May 8.

Haxhia was greeted by supporters as she left the courthouse after pleading not guilty, saying she was defiant and that she had done nothing wrong.

She is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with a police officer; she was released on personal recognizance.

“I am resolute and unapologetic in maintaining my innocence,” she said. “While it is disappointing and disheartening to invest time, effort, and resources fighting these charges, it is absolutely nothing compared to Worcester families living in fear of being torn apart.”

