BOSTON (WHDH) - Samuel Sarkar said he’s having a hard time getting home to India as the conflict in Iran closes down the airspace across the Middle East.

“I am worried because this is not my place, this is not my home. I don’t know where I’m going to be, what I’m going to eat, where I’m going to sleep. I am really in a difficult situation,” Sarkar said. “I am from India, and right now I am struggling and nobody is able to guide me properly.”

Airlines worldwide are canceling or rerouing flights as multiple countries in the region restrict their skies, impacting thousands of international travelers.

Among the hardes hit hubs include Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest in the world for international passenger traffic.

At Logan, some passengers say they have friends and family caught in the disruptions.

Priyam Pathak said he was originally scheduled to fly through Dubai on his way to Mumbai. Now, he’s trying to reroute through Germany.

“He stays in Dubai but since the air closure he has been to Dubai airport and then the news broke out that there is an emergency, so he has been stranded in Dubai airport,” Pathak said. “I was originally going to fly first of March, but my flight got continuously canceled, they are continuously canceling the flights because of the airspace closure.”

Reshu Maharjan works for Etihad Airways. She said she’s fielding calls not just from customers, but from friends in Dubai too.

“My friend is stuck in there,” Maharjan said. “The wife is crying here, his husband waiting for just a week and he cannot come back now.”

She said the uncertainty is what’s hardest. For now, her friends are left waiting for word on when it’s safe to fly again.

“They’ve seen the missiles that they are throwing, everybody is asking about that,” Maharjan said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)