‘I blacked out’: Bus driver beaten behind the wheel in Randolph speaks out

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus driver who crashed after police say he was repeatedly punched by a passenger in Randolph Monday night described the terrifying attack to 7News.

With a blackened eye and cuts on his face, Brockton Area Transit Authority bus driver Denis Pierre, 48, recalled the moment before 24-year-old Matthew Young allegedly got physical with him.

“He said to me, ‘If you don’t stop this bus, I am going to ‘f’ you in your face,” Pierre said.

Young had been on his way to visit a friend in Randolph when he asked the driver to pull over, according to prosecutors.

“He stated that due to him not knowing the area he requested to get off the BAT bus on North Main Street,” Prosecutor Meredith Underwood read in court on Tuesday. “After multiple times requesting for the bus driver to stop the bus, he approached him and stated, ‘If you don’t stop the bus, I will punch you in the face.’”

Pierre reportedly told officers that he tried to explain to Young that he could not make unscheduled stops.

Young then allegedly punched the driver several times in the face, causing the driver to lose control of the bus. It careened into another car before coming to rest against a utility pole near the intersection of North Main and Grove Streets.

“I was focused on the road and that is why he got me so bad,” Pierre said. “I blacked out for a couple of minutes. I don’t know what happened next.”

Among the 16 injured in the crash was a 13-year-old girl.

“She kind of, I guess, got jostled around a bit and broke her collar bone,” the girl’s father, Hakim Harris, said. “So, yeah, she is in a sling now.”

Following the incident, Pierre and his coworkers voiced their support for a bill that would put protective measures in place for bus drivers, including a barrier between them and the public.

Pierre said he is grateful things did not turn out worse.

“Anything can happen when you lose control of the bus,” he said. “I can kill anybody on the road, I can kill myself, I can kill everybody on the bus. So anything can happen and it is very scary for everybody.”

Young, who is facing several charges, including assault and battery on a bus driver, and wrongful interference of operation of a vehicle carrying passengers for hire, appeared distraught in Quincy District Court Tuesday.

He has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

