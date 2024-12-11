BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council convened at City Hall Wednesday for the first time since the arrest of Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

Fernandes Anderson was arrested last week on federal public corruption charges. She said Wednesday she would not back down from serving on the council.

“I can focus on my work. I’ve demonstrated that I am a very hardworking, strong advocate, someone who is thoughtful, someone who is thorough, someone who is dynamic,” Fernandes Anderson said Wednesday.

The councilor said she will let the legal process play out and despite calls for her to resign, she’s planning to stay put. She reiterated that she could not comment on the charges.

She is accused of accepting a $7,000 kickback inside a Boston City Hall bathroom last year from one of her staff members, who is a family member, prosecutors said.

Fernandes Anderson pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday. On Monday, she led a virtual hearing on planning, development, and transportation.

She greeted constituents at City Hall Wednesday with hugs.

“I have a lot of people relying on me, a lot of people that care and are invested,” Fernandes Anderson said.

During the City Council meeting, a motion was introduced to create an ethics committee to provide oversight of Boston city councilors. Fernandes Anderson said she didn’t know if it was in response to her case.

She told 7News that when the time is right, she will talk about everything.

“Welcome to my home. When the time comes, Kimberly, I will personally call you. I see you and please, I appreciate you for respecting my humanity,” Fernandes Anderson said to a 7News reporter.

