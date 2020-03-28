“I can honestly say I have never seen anything like this:” Boston nurse sounds the alarm on need to take social distancing seriously

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brigham and Women’s nurse is sounding the alarm on the severity of the coronavirus epidemic and the need for people to take it more seriously.

Lori Bignar has worked at the Brigham for 32 years and wants people to know that they need to adhere to the social distancing advice from medical professionals.

BIgnar took to social media and wrote a post on how bad things are based on what she’s seen at the hospital.

Her post was shared over 1,500 times.

“It’s for the certain family member that thinks he’s going to be OK if he sneaks out. And I just want people to understand that that’s not the way it works,” Bignar told 7News.

She’s hopeful that her message will get people to listen and follow social distance guidelines, especially at the grocery store.

“It’s really about getting what you need and not making a trip everyday,” Bignar said. “Each time you go there you’re making your risk even greater.”

Her post also drove home the point that hospital guests with COVID-19 can’t have any visitors.

“They had no idea that you couldn’t go in with your family member. There’s pregnant woman out there that are giving birth without a support person because they can’t allow anybody else that doesn’t need to be there in the room,” Bignar said.

“We want people to know before it effects them personally so they can avoid going through the pain that other people are going through.”

