(WHDH) — A Virginia man battling a severe case of COVID-19 is pleading with others to get vaccinated after he turned down the shot.

Travis Campbell contracted the virus after not getting vaccinated.

“I can’t breathe. I’m trying but I feel like I’m a fish out of water,” he said. “I have fever, partial collapsed lung, and I’m just fighting all of the ailments. The dehydration. It’s very, very difficult.”

Campbell says it is not too late for others to get the vaccine.

“At any second it could be my time, and it’s over. But I can’t go back and change it,” he said. “If I could, I’d go get the vaccination and take my family with me.”

Campbell says he and his wife, who is also being treated for the coronavirus, did not get the vaccine because they had symptoms last year and thought they already had it and were immune.

