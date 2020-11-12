‘I can’t sit back anymore’: Nevada respiratory therapist returning to Boston to help with virus emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - A retired respiratory therapist from Nevada is returning to Boston to help patients who are hospitalized for coronavirus.

Bob Allder came to Boston in April and worked on the front lines to help COVID-19 patients in the ICU recover from the virus.

After several months, he returned home to be with his family. Now that cases are back on the rise again in the Bay State, Allder wants to help deal with the surge.

“I can’t sit back anymore, I’m going back, I’m going to be on the front lines and I’m gong to deal with this until the vaccine is available and this virus is vanquished,” Allder said.

He plans to fly into Boston after spending Thanksgiving with family in Las Vegas.

