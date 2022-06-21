ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police searched Arlington for a suspect in a Billerica domestic assault and pulled a gun on him at one point, according to witnesses, but did not arrest him and are continuing to investigate, according to officials.

Shortly after noon, state police said they were searching for a male suspect on foot on the Alewife Brook Parkway between Route 2 and Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington. Police said the suspect was wanted for a domestic assault out of Billerica, where witnesses said he pushed a woman into a car at a restaurant.

Sam Kong said he was walking his dog when he saw the suspect and the victim in a car.

“I saw the passenger and she was terrified,” Kong said. “She had her hands up in the windshield and her face and I could just see the terror in her face.”

Nicole DiPietrantinio said she was eating lunch when she saw a trooper confront the suspect.

“He pulled a gun on him and told him stand down and the guy just got in the car and started speeding off,” DiPietrantinio said.

The man allegedly drove to the Alewife area and is believed to have dumped the car and the woman in a Cambridge office park before running off, police said. Caroline Arthaud said she saw the suspect run past her.

“Someone came sprinting from the road, I assume and just sprinted that way … running extremely fast,” Arthaud said.

State police said the victim was OK and searched the Alewife area for several hours before calling off the search and saying local police would continue investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

