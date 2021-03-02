‘I couldn’t believe it’: Dorchester man shocked by woman giving birth in his bathroom, putting baby in trash can

BOSTON (WHDH) – The man who called 911 after a woman gave birth in his bathroom — and then left to drop the baby in a trash can outside a Dorchester pizzeria — said he was shocked by what happened and hoped the woman gets help.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Leon St. Gerard said of the woman’s actions.

St. Gerard said he hired Marie Merisier to come cook for him in his Dorchester apartment last Friday. The 73-year-old said Merisier immediately went into the bathroom, and after a while he heard crying.

“The baby kept crying,” St. Gerard said.

He said Merisier cleaned up the bathroom and walked out of the bathroom with a bag, and St. Gerard said he could still hear the baby.

“I heard something crying in the bag, I said ‘Do you want to call an ambulance?’ She said no,” St. Gerard said.

St. Gerard called 911 as soon as Merisier left, and she allegedly dumped the baby in a trash can on Dorchester Avenue. A Good Samaritan heard the baby crying and called EMTs, and the baby was treated and is healthy and in state custody.

Merisier is being held after pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder. St. Gerard said he hopes she gets help and was grateful the baby is OK.

“The baby was born to be alive,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)