BOSTON (WHDH) - Karen Read was spotted out in Boston Thursday, the day after she was found not guilty of nearly all charges.

Read and her defense attorney Alan Jackson were seen heading to lunch in the Seaport. Less than 24 hours before, the pair walked out of Norfolk Superior Court after her acquittal.

When asked what her plans were now that her case is over, Read said she didn’t have any.

“I didn’t even know I’d be here today, so I had no plans,” Read said.

The jury determined Wednesday that Read was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

She was sentenced to one year of probation for operating under the influence.

Read was accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s defense team argued that the investigation failed to properly pursue other possible leads.

Two years ago, 7’s Steve Cooper asked Read, “So, you didn’t do it?”

“We know who did it, Steve. We know. And we know who spearheaded this cover-up. You all know,” Read responded in the video.

When asked again Thursday who she thought killed O’Keefe, she responded with a smile on her face.

“What you said to me two years ago was, ‘Are you saying you were framed, Karen?’ You were the first journalist to ask me that, and it was prescient, so,” Read said to Cooper.

However, she was not ready to speak plainly about who she thinks framed her.

“I’m worried about libel, but we all know, Steve. We all know,” she said.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury. When asked about how the jury did in Read’s retrial, defense attorney David Yannetti said they did the right thing.

“Oh yes they did. God bless them. God bless those 12 people who had the courage to come back as they did. I love every one of them,” Yannetti said.

