Among the frightened fans caught in the chaos yesterday in Kansas City were a mother and daughter from New Hampshire who say the day’s events have made them unsure if they’ll ever attend another large event like Wednesday’s Super Bowl celebration again.

Authorities said 22 people, including eight children, were hit by bullets in a shooting at the end of the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chief’s win in Sunday’s championship game. One person was killed.

Dana Brady and her daughter Madison live in New Hampshire, but the two flew out to Dana’s hometown of Kansas City to attend the Chief’s victory celebrations.

Talking to 7News, Brady said as the rally wrapped up they heard the gunfire.

“All of a sudden people started crushing forward,” Brady said. “Everybody started running. There was screaming. We didn’t know what was happening, but this day and age, when people run, you run.”

Brady and her daughter returned to Union Station, where they found shelter alongside another mother and her children.

“I was there with my daughter, she had little, little kids with her,” Brady said. “The mother was saying: remember what they taught you in school about how to shelter in place. I remember it just struck me that I grew up in a world where they didn’t teach you in school how to shelter in place.”

The two families were escorted out of the area after it had been secured by law enforcement.

Brady said she isn’t sure if she’ll attend any large event again.

“I don’t care where it is, or what the circumstance or situation,” she said. “I hesitate now even to go to a football stadium because you wonder, am I going to be putting my children in danger? That was the biggest takeaway, I don’t feel safe anymore.”

Brady said her biggest concern while running was keeping her daughter safe.

