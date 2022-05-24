MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford woman who was found deceased inside her recycling bin Monday morning was an avid churchgoer whose death has shocked her local parish.

The victim, Barbara Novaes, 61, belonged to Grace Church in Medford.

“She loved the church, life too,” said Laurie Marr, of Grace Church. “She was just that kind of person. I don’t know who would ever do this to her.”

Detectives descended on the quiet Medford neighborhood Tuesday, searching for clues and surveillance footage after the suspicious death. Novaes was last seen leaving for a nail appointment Sunday. Her son, who lives with her, reported her missing the next morning after noticing the door open, her car parked at home and her keys and phone there too.

A neighbor, who had already been interviewed by detectives, told 7NEWS that she “saw a guy with a recycling bin” Sunday. “It was toppled over,” she said.

She said she “thought it was weird” that he was looking in a recycling bin because the trash day had been several days prior.

Detectives hope to determine the cause and manner of death after autopsy results are released. In the meantime, the investigation is active and ongoing.

