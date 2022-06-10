AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amherst gas station owner is ceasing operations due to the nation’s steadily increasing gas prices.

Ren’s Mobil has been in operation since the 1970’s but owner Reynold Gladu decided that turning off the pumps was his best course of action amid the country’s gas shortage crisis.

“It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in a factory or wherever they work for 30-40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car to get to work,” said Gladu. “I don’t want to be part of it.”

According to Gladu, his breaking point came when he was told to raise the gas prices 20 cents on consecutive days.

“Right off the bat the bells went off in my head and said ‘How can it go up 40 cents in less than 24 hours?'” said Gladu.

According to Gladu, his terms to be met in order to resume operations are simple.

“Stop robbing the public and that’s all it is. Highway robbery.”

