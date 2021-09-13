PALM COAST, Fla. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly held a boy down while her son and another juvenile beat him up in Palm Coast, Florida last Wednesday.

A woman approached the Indian Trails Middle School resource deputy to report that her son had been jumped by two boys at the Sports Complex and that one of the boy’s mothers also assaulted her son during the altercation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s mother allegedly got out of her vehicle and grabbed the woman’s son by the hair and arm while the two juveniles continued to beat him.

The deputy met with the victim who said he had been sitting with his friends when two kids approached him.

One of the boys began hitting the victim at which point the victim got up and pushed the boy to the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

The other boy also allegedly started hitting the victim and that’s when his friends came over to help him.

The victim told the deputy that during the fight, he believed one of the boy’s mothers grabbed him and held him while the boys beat him.

Deputies attempted to contact the parents of the suspects and learned that one of the parents was unaware of the incident.

The other parent who allegedly held the child was identified as Ashley Ruffin, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies spoke with Ruffin’s husband and told him about the altercation and said that Ruffin may be facing criminal charges, the sheriff’s office added.

Her husband allegedly became irate and stated he was going to call the sheriff’s office “to file a report about the fight.”

He allegedly added that he would not allow his wife and son to speak with the sheriff’s office.

Other juvenile witnesses reportedly confirmed the victim had been jumped by the suspects and that an adult female grabbed the victim and allowed the other boys to continue to hit him.

She also displayed a Taser during the altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“There is zero excuse for an adult, especially a parent, to be physically involved in a juvenile dispute,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Kids need to have leadership from their parents and taught how to handle disputes properly. I doubt she will receive a mother of the year award.”

Ruffin was arrested on charges of battery and child abuse and was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Battery charges have also been submitted to the State Attorney’s Office for the other juveniles involved.

