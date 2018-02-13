‘I expect to win here’: David Price ready to rebound from injury-filled season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is hoping to bounce back in 2018 after a season filled with injuries. The 32-year-old veteran started toward accomplishing that by showing up to spring training one week ahead of schedule.

“I could have handled it better last season, absolutely,” Price said Monday. “I’ve moved on and I look forward to getting back this year and getting off on the right foot.”

Price not only battled through injuries that limited him to 11 starts last year, he also battled with the media, specifically NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley.

Price reportedly mocked Eckersley and cursed at him in front of teammates on a flight last season.

“If he wants to talk, I’ll talk,” Price said. “I feel like I’ve always been one to lead with my actions. I didn’t do that very well last year. I know that. I understand that. I look forward to getting back and being that faucet and not being a drain.”

Price says he does not regret his decision to come to Boston on a $217 million contract.

“I expect to win here. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I came here for,” Price said.

Price knows expectations are high in the city Boston. He also knows pitching well will go a long way.

“Winning cures everything,” Price said.

New manager Alex Cora hopes Price can replicate the dominance that he showed out of the bullpen in the playoffs as a starter over the course of the upcoming season.

In two seasons with the Red Sox, Price is 23-12 with a 3.84 ERA.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)