‘I feel great’: Tom Brady dialed in, healthy heading into 9th Super Bowl

ATLANTA (WHDH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been to the Super Bowl eight times. He has won it five times. Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams will mark his ninth appearance on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Deflategate, an injured throwing hand, a nagging ankle sprain, and the flu were all factors that have affected the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback during Super Bowl week in the past.

The 41-year-old gunslinger is free of distractions this year and is healthy as he prepares to avenge a crushing defeat at the hands of the Philadephia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

“I feel great this time of year. I’ve got nothing I’m dealing with,” Brady told reporters Thursday. “Part of it is just being in a good place mentally and physically.”

An uninhabited Brady says he’s thrilled to take the field Sunday night without the fear of an ailment holding him back. Prior to battling the Eagles, Brady had to have his hand stitched up after suffering an injury in practice.

“I was dealing with my thumb injury for that entire two weeks, which was a little bit frustrating,” Brady said. “I’ve been really excited this year that I’ve been able to practice every day.”

Brady says he’s confident heading into a matchup with the vaunted Rams defense because he’s been able to match his physical preparations with the mental side of things.

“It always gives you a little more confidence when your practicing and doing those things,” he said. “The fact that I’ve been able to be out there with the team is great for me.”

In two postseason games this season, Brady has thrown for 691 yards and two touchdowns.

