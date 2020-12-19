‘I feel pretty special right now that they thought of me’: Regulars donate more than $1,000 to owner of Everett pub

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The regulars of a local Everett bar gave the owner a gift to make sure she can still pour pints.

Anne Stewart has run Stewart’s Pub for years, but lost her husband two years ago and has been raising two daughters on her own. The business has been struggling during the pandemic, so regulars banded together and surprised her with a gift of $1,300.

“I don’t feel I’m that special, but I feel pretty special right now, that they thought of me,” Stewart said. “You know, we just have to help each other. Life’s too short and if anything I’ve learned that in the last few years. there’s a lot of good people.”

Stewart said she plans to pay it forward by donating a portion of the money to others who are struggling.

