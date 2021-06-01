(WHDH) — A California man is embarking on the ultimate test of endurance — kayaking by himself from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Cyril Derreumaux is expected to take two months to complete the 2,400-mile journey.

If he completes the voyage, Derreumaux will become just the second person ever to accomplish the solo feat.

With nothing but the Pacific Ocean in front of him, Derreumaux says he is ready for the adventure.

“”No fears. I’ve prepared. I feel serene. I feel ready,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this day and conditions are perfect.”

Derreumaux already has a Guinness World Record from when he and a team of three others completed the fastest crossing from California to Hawaii in 2016.

You can follow his journey by visiting solokayaktohawaii.com.

