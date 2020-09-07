‘I felt the whole building shake’: Brockton resident recounts startling moment SUV slams into her triple-decker

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car came crashing into a home in Brockton Monday causing heavy damage to the triple-decker and startling the woman who lives inside.

The SUV slammed right into Sandra Arlequin’s Laureston Street home causing significant damage to the foundation.

“I was home and I was laying down and getting out of bed and suddenly I felt the whole building shake,” she said.

Arlequin said she lives on the third floor and when came downstairs to see what happened she came face to face with a driver and passenger.

“I saw the elderly person inside the car still in there he was trying to get so we helped to get him out and then the ambulance came,” she explained.

The force of the impact knocked some stone out of the foundation of the multi-family home leaving a small hole in the basement. Parts of the banister are also broken.

Witnesses said the driver and passenger were both taken to the hospital.

The tenant who resides on the first floor was not home at the time.

People who live in the area said they are thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“I thought they were really hurt so I ran downstairs I was concerned,” said “I am glad everybody is ok.”

