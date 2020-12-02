‘I found you!’: Maine man dresses up like Buddy the Elf to meet biological father

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Maine man got into the holiday spirit just in time to meet his biological father.

Doug Henning dressed up as Buddy from the movie “Elf” and sang to his dad at Logan Airport.

The man said his story is similar to Buddy’s in that he grew up without knowing his father. His dad did not know about him either.

They found each other over Ancestry.com just in time for the holidays and were able to connect.

The pair said they are excited to share some Christmas cheer for years to come.

