BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans looked on as crews made final checks before stars including Shaboozey, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley were set to arrive at Boston’s City Hall Plaza ahead of the Celtics’ home opener Tuesday.

The NBA on TNT American Express Road Show is set to kick off on the plaza at 4:30 p.m., three hours before the Celtics take on the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

The fan rally will feature performances by Shaboozey and Benson Boone, as well as live game coverage and commentary by Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, O’Neal, and Barkley.

Locals can watch the 7:30 p.m. Celtics game on the big screen at City Hall. The defending NBA champions will also receive their championship rings and raise Banner 18 to the rafters at 7 p.m.

Fans say it will be a special moment to witness.

“I got an email and it said, ‘Celtics tickets now on sale,’ and I said, ‘Lori, let’s go,'” said Celtics fan Jonathan Gasser.

Some flew in from across the country to watch the team get honored and play their first home game of the season.

“I’m all the way from Houston, Texas. I came here just for this game because I couldn’t be at the parade, but I get to see my boys with this jacket on,” said Cornel Sims, holding a Celtics championship jacket.

In addition to a watch party and performances on the plaza, TNT announced that there will be games and giveaways for fans to enjoy.

