‘I had so many tears’: Man rolls perfect game with bowling ball filled with father’s ashes

(WHDH) — A man recently rolled a perfect game with a custom-made bowling ball filled with his late father’s ashes.

John Hinkle, a two-time NCAA bowling champion from Illinois, tallied a score of 300 during a bowling outing at Landmark Lanes in Peoria on April 12.

“I can’t express what tonight means to me. I just bowled a 300 with my ball I put my dad’s ashes in. He never had a perfect game until now,” Hinkle said in a Facebook post. “Epic night.”

The 39-year-old told WMBD-TV that he has rolled countless 300 games in his life but none like this perfect tribute to his father, John Hinkle Sr.

“I had tears in my eyes in the 11th and 12th frames. I couldn’t tell you where that last ball went,” Hinkle told the news outlet. “I had so many tears just throwing it.”

Hinkle said his father introduced him to bowling at a very young age and he wanted to somehow get his ashes placed in a bowling ball.

In the Facebook post, Hinkle thanked Kayla Marie Johnson for helping him get the ashes in the ball.

