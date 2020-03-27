‘I have never seen anything like this’: Nurse at Brigham and Women’s shares viral post describing hospital experience

BOSTON (WHDH) - A nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital took to Facebook to voice her concerns in a viral post about what it is really like to be working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Lori Bignar has been working as a nurse for over 32 years and in her post, she wrote that people should not panic, however, they need to understand reality and heed the warnings that have been going out for the last few weeks.

“I can honestly say I have never seen anything like this,” she wrote. “The virus knows how to get around despite how careful you think you are being.”

Bignar’s words have taken off and been shared over 1,500 times.

“My inspiration for this is, a certain family member that thinks he is going to be OK if he sneaks out,” she told 7NEWS. “That’s not the way it works, people need to stay in and heed instructions.”

She wants to let people know that if they become hospitalized with COVID-19, they will not be able to have visitors with them for the duration of their care.

“They had no idea they couldn’t go in with their family,” Bignar said. “There’s pregnant women out there that are giving birth without a support person because they can’t allow anyone else that doesn’t need to be there in the room.”

As the Easter holiday approaches, Bignar is warning everyone to continue social distancing.

“We haven’t even reached the top of the curve yet,” she said. “If Easter comes and people plan to go to worship, and shake hands, and hug and kiss, exchange pleasantries and then sit down for dinner, we’re never going to see the end of this. It needs to stop and people need to understand that.”

A sign is taped up outside the hospital that reads: “Heroes work here — Thank you BWH staff”

Now, that heroic staff wants you to listen to what they are saying.

“We want people to know before it affects them so they can avoid going through the pain others are going through,” Bignar said.

