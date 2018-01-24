SUTTON, MA (WHDH) — A school bus with 29 students on board careened down an icy street Tuesday morning in Sutton.

The bus slid down Peach Tree Drive around 7:30 a.m. after freezing rain left the road coated in ice.

Video taken from a window of a home on the street showed the bus turning sideways, knocking down a mailbox and hitting a car before coming to a stop.

“The first thing I thought was ‘oh my god that bus is going to rollover.’ It was just gaining so much speed and momentum,” said Cheryl Katz, who filmed the bus sliding down the street from her home.

The bus driver told 7News that it was situation he had been trained to handle.

“Every month we have a safety training,” the driver said. “That’s my job. I have to handle it.”

The driver said he was shaking following the incident, but that he was calm and in control while in the bus.

Frightening video taken from inside the bus captured screaming students.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened if we skidded and tipped over,” said seventh-grader Chris Cotoia.

Parents called the driver’s actions heroic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

