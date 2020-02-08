‘I have to keep getting out there,’ Klobuchar tells 7News in interview

Sen. Amy Klobuchar told 7News she’s hoping for a bounce in the polls following Friday’s debate as the New Hampshire primary approaches next week.

While analysts said Klobuchar performed well on Friday, she said she needs to translate that into votes.

“I should have mandatory debate watching for everyone that votes,” Klobuchar joked in an interview with 7News. “That’s just on me. I got to keep getting out there. We have big rallies coming up … I never expected to be number one right away. I knew this was a process that was going to take time.”

“I’m only a winner if we can pick a candidate that can represent America and win big,” Klobuchar said. “And I actually think I am the best opponent to run against Donald Trump.”))

At a campaign event in Durham, New Hampshire Saturday, Klobuchar said she can beat President Donald Trump by taking back Midwest states he won four years ago.

“The Midwest is not flyover country to me. I live there,” Klobuchar said. “And the people he’s treating with this trade war like poker chips at one of his bankrupt casinos, they’re my friends and neighbors.”

