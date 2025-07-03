BOSTON (WHDH) - Keith Lockhart is starting his 30th year with the Boston Pops on a high note, preparing for this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

“I have to say that it feels a little easier than it did 30 years ago,” Lockhart said.

Flashing back to to the summer of 1995, The Pointer Sisters were thrilled, the legendary Mel Torme was jazzed, and the maestro himself was just 35-years-old.

“I was downright panic-stricken at this point 30 years ago,” Lockhart said. “But, you do kind of, you know, work your way into the job.”

Much like the mood of the country, the job has evolved from year to year. But Lockhart says you can’t forget how much of it stays the same.

“Well, like every great tradition, it’s important that some things keep the same, otherwise it wouldn’t be a tradition,” Lockhart said. “I mean people like to come back, sing the songs they’ve sung before, celebrate some of the same things. But of course, the concert we live in real time the concert is reflective of where we are as a country and where we are individually and collectively. And this I think, for many people, is quite a difficult time in our history but we try to focus on the commonalities and the ideals that America stands for.”

With decades of memories to look back on, Lockhart says a few shows stand out.

“Is there a moment over the last 30 years? No, I don’t think so. There are lots of great moments, the very first one that I did obviously was amazing,” Lockhart said. “Some of the wonderful artists we’ve lost, doing “Killing me Softly with his Song” with Roberta Flack live on the Esplanade, doing “American Pie” and “Starry Starry Night” with Don Mclean, all of those things were just dreams come true for me.”

A fitting favorite for a long-time rock and roll fan, safe to say his taste in music hasn’t changed much.

7NEWS had so ask, if he could invite any artist to perform on the esplanade next year, who would he pick?

“Well, let’s see,” Lockhart said. “If we were going for living or dead, I’d go for Ray Charles, but otherwise I’d really love to welcome Bruce Springsteen to the Esplanade. So, Boss if you’re listening!”

As for Friday’s milestone performance, he hopes it will inspire the next generation of musicians to keep the tradition going.

“The whole concept of celebrating these things year after year is that we have new generations of Americans coming in to take over the flame, and it’s wonderful to see that youth and that enthusiasm mixed with us old folks,” Lockhart said.

In his time as conductor, Lockhart has led the Pops through more than 2,000 performances, including stops at the Super Bowl and the World Series.

Still, he says July 4th is always one of his favorite concerts each year.

