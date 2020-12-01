‘I heard someone screaming “Help, help”‘: Man trapped in Dracut deck collapse

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a Dracut home after a deck collapsed, trapping a resident, a witness said.

Frank Gorman said he called 911 after the deck fell down, trapping the homeowner.

“I went to let the cat out and when I opened the door I heard someone screaming ‘Help, help,'” Gorman said. “The whole deck caved in, he was on the ground underneath it.”

There was no immediate information on the man’s injuries.

