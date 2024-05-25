NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple of cows were on the loose in Newbury Friday evening, and crews worked to wrangle them up.

7News cameras were recording as a calf on the run from a Newbury farm narrowly escaped from the hands of those trying to capture it. The roundup on Route 1A started earlier Friday afternoon.

Video shows drivers leaving their cars to wrangle a pair of stray calves off the highway, with a man shooing the livestock off the roadway. The cows then ran right up into Valerie Wentzel’s neighborhood.

“I usually go and take a little afternoon nap and I had actually just driven out to western Mass., so I had almost gotten to a deep sleep when I heard this moo,” Wentzel laughed.

She said that although wild animals frequent her neighborhood, including foxes and ducks, cows were a new addition.

“There’s gotta be a cow or a calf in the woods because it was right outside my window here,” Wentzel said.

Wentzel said she saw a Tendercrop Farm truck and several workers chasing after the brazen bovine.

“I saw the Tendercrop trucks coming up and down the street, and they were running around, so I knew they must’ve been looking for [the calf], but it was very unhappy, I can tell you that,” Wentzel said.

The cows were still on the loose as of 9 p.m.

