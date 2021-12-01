(WHDH) — An avid scratch-off ticket player is again rejoicing in victory after claiming her third $50,000 prize since 2018, lottery officials said.

A 61-year-old woman from Chevy Chase, Maryland, stopped into Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service in Bethesda last month and bought two $5 Lucky instant tickets, one of which hit for the game’s top prize, according to the Maryland Lottery.

“I just didn’t believe it, again!” said the retired housekeeper, who was not named. “When I saw that message, ‘See Lottery,’ I just left immediately and scratched off the rest of the ticket in the car.”

The big winner told lottery officials that she was surprised and in shock because her two previous winning tickets were also purchased at the same store.

“When she told me, I was so happy for her,” said woman’s best friend, who accompanied her to claim the prize. “It was hard to believe that she won $50,000 again.”

The mother and grandmother said the win came just in time because she plans to use the prize for home improvements.

“People play every day and not win,” she said. “It’s amazing that I won three times.”

The Montgomery County retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

